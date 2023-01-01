New Media Gallery

With the right curators and a foresighted arts community, it’s amazing what you can do with 200 sq meters of space. This small gallery in New West’s super-modern Anvil Centre puts together what are, arguably, the most cutting-edge exhibitions on the Lower Mainland. The bent is unashamedly modern – we’re talking 21st-century art that lights up, talks back and interacts with the observer rather than traditional two-dimensional paintings. All visitors receive a free tour explaining more about what they're seeing.

At last visit you could marvel at a 3D printer making a ruined city out of salt crystals and a trippy virtual reality tour narrated in an endangered BC aboriginal language.