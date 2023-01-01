Dating from the 1860s – ancient history in BC years – but looking a bit lost among the modern hubbub, this handsome residence has gingerbread adornments, a wraparound porch and an interior fastidiously preserved by enthusiastic staff in period costume who also offer guided tours. It’s apparently the oldest intact house in the Lower Mainland and was originally built for Scottish steamship captain William Irving. Most of the furnishings today date from around 1900.