Between Kootenay and Banff National Parks lies this lesser-known and smaller (39-sq-km) provincial park, part of the Rockies' Unesco World Heritage site. The pointed peak of Mt Assiniboine (3618m), often referred to as Canada's Matterhorn, and its near neighbors have become a magnet for experienced rock climbers and mountaineers. Backcountry hikers revel in its meadows and glaciers.

The park's main focus is crystal-clear Lake Magog, which is reachable on a 27km trek from Banff National Park or by helicopter. At the lake, there's a lodge, camping and huts.