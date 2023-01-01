At the end of Main St, half-buried in gravel by the Bow River, sits the impressive sculpture known as the Big Head (for reasons that will quickly become obvious). Created by the artist Al Henderson, the sculpture was inspired by Canmore’s name – the original town of Canmore in northwest Scotland was called ceann mór, a Gaelic word meaning 'great head' or 'chief.'

The sculpture has become a much-loved landmark, and the head’s shiny pate is sometimes adorned to mark town festivities. It occasionally even gets its very own woolly toque in winter.