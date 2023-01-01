Fort Malden National Historic Site

This British fort was built on earthwork embankments along the river in 1840. Beginning with the arrival of the fur traders, the area saw a lot of friction between the French, First Nations and English and, later, the Americans. Here, during the War of 1812, British Major-General Brock (together with his ally, Shawnee Chief Tecumseh) conspired to take Detroit. Knowledgeable staffers in period military garb answer questions and give musket demos.