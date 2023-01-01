This British fort was built on earthwork embankments along the river in 1840. Beginning with the arrival of the fur traders, the area saw a lot of friction between the French, First Nations and English and, later, the Americans. Here, during the War of 1812, British Major-General Brock (together with his ally, Shawnee Chief Tecumseh) conspired to take Detroit. Knowledgeable staffers in period military garb answer questions and give musket demos.
Fort Malden National Historic Site
Southwestern Ontario
