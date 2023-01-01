This history museum explores the role of Amherstburg as the destination of many escaped slaves on the Underground Railroad, their experiences before arriving and the communities they built. The highlight is the Nazrey African Methodist Episcopal Church, a National Historic Site, which was built by former slaves. The Taylor Log Cabin also sits on the site, an example of the modest homes many African Americans in Canada lived in during the late 1880s.
Amherstburg Freedom Museum
Southwestern Ontario
