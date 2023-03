A pleasant stroll via a 150m-long, railings-free bridge takes you to the house of Takeo Province’s most notorious native son, Ta Mok – aka ‘The Butcher’ – the Khmer Rouge commander of the Southwestern Zone, where he presided over horrific atrocities. The house is now occupied by a university, but you can wander around the grounds. Ta Mok also had a residence near Anlong Veng.