Angkor Borei Archaeological Museum

This museum sits a bit east of Angkor Borei's road bridge. Featured inside are locally discovered Funan- and Chenla-era artefacts, including human bones, pottery, jewellery and stone carvings. The dark-red statues are copies of important works now in Phnom Penh's National Museum or Paris' Musée Guimet. The museum was recently upgraded and is looking better than ever, with glass exhibit cases and descriptions in English. Note that the hours are a rough estimate.