One of the more recently ‘discovered’ floating villages, Me Chrey lies midway between Siem Reap and Prek Toal. It is one of the smaller villages in the area but sees far fewer tourists than busy Chong Kneas. Arrange transport by road (moto/remork/taxi around US$10/20/30) before switching to a boat to explore the area.

Me Chrey moves with the water level and is prettier during the wet season, when houses are anchored around an island pagoda. It is located to the south of Puok District, about 25km from Siem Reap, on a pretty dirt road through lush rice fields if you are travelling between July and November.