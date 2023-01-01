The temple of Phnom Krom, 12km south of Siem Reap on a hill overlooking Tonlé Sap lake, dates from the reign of Yasovarman I in the late 9th or early 10th century. The name means ‘Lower Hill’ and is a reference to its geographic location in relation to its sister temples of Phnom Bakheng and Phnom Bok. Phnom Krom remains one of the more tranquil spots from which to view the sunset, complete with an active wat.

The three towers, dedicated (from north to south) to Vishnu, Shiva and Brahma, are in a ruined state. It is necessary to have an Angkor pass to visit the temple at the summit of Phnom Krom, so don’t come all the way out here without one, as the guards won’t allow you access to the summit of the hill. If coming here by moto or car, try to get the driver to take you to the summit, as it is a long, hot climb otherwise. Consider a half-day visit in tandem with exploring the floating village of Chong Kneas.