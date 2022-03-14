A short stroll south of the Sal Rei town centre, this lovely beach has turquoise waters and white sands, making it a fine setting for a day out. A handful…
Boa Vista
With its feathery lines of peachy dunes, stark plains and scanty oases, the island of Boa Vista looks as if a chunk of the Sahara somehow broke off the side of Africa and floated out to the middle of the Atlantic. Though the island offers some fantastic if wind-blown beaches, incredible windsurfing, the pretty little town of Sal Rei and an ever-increasing number of resorts and hotels, it's this desert interior that is the best reason for venturing out here. Be ready for some rough off-roading, as most of Boa Vista's roads are treacherous.
Explore Boa Vista
- PPraia de Estoril
A short stroll south of the Sal Rei town centre, this lovely beach has turquoise waters and white sands, making it a fine setting for a day out. A handful…
- CCentro de Artes e Cultura
This new arts centre hosts a wide range of events, from art and photography exhibitions to African craft and jewellery shows. There's also a 350-seat…
- SSanta Maria
An eerie sight is the wreck of the Santa Maria, a rusting hulk laid out on a stormy stretch of beach to the north of Sal Rei along Costa de Boa Esperança…
- CCurral Velho
The spooky village of Curral Velho was abandoned due to near-endless drought. You can wander amid the crumbling ruins of the old buildings, then head down…
- MMorro Negro
The Morro Negro lighthouse, standing atop a 150m-high cape, is Cabo Verde's most easterly point. The views are spectacular.
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Boa Vista.
See
Praia de Estoril
A short stroll south of the Sal Rei town centre, this lovely beach has turquoise waters and white sands, making it a fine setting for a day out. A handful…
See
Centro de Artes e Cultura
This new arts centre hosts a wide range of events, from art and photography exhibitions to African craft and jewellery shows. There's also a 350-seat…
See
Santa Maria
An eerie sight is the wreck of the Santa Maria, a rusting hulk laid out on a stormy stretch of beach to the north of Sal Rei along Costa de Boa Esperança…
See
Curral Velho
The spooky village of Curral Velho was abandoned due to near-endless drought. You can wander amid the crumbling ruins of the old buildings, then head down…
See
Morro Negro
The Morro Negro lighthouse, standing atop a 150m-high cape, is Cabo Verde's most easterly point. The views are spectacular.
Guidebooks
Learn more about Boa Vista
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.