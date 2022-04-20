Northern Burkina Faso is dominated by the desolate confines of the Sahel. It's certainly inhospitable at most times of the year, but it also features stupendously colourful markets, fascinating local cultures and traditions, and landscapes that are much less monotonous than you might imagine.

The deteriorating security situation in neighbouring Mali has severely affected tourism in the Sahel; more than 30,000 Malian refugees have settled in the area, leading the Burkinabé authorities and foreign governments to advise against travel to the region. It was unclear at the time of writing when the situation would improve so check the latest travel advice before you set off.