Sindou Peaks
Sindou Peaks are one of Burkina's most unforgettable sights. Millions of years ago, these brown, sandy cones were underwater, and they've been shaped by the elements ever since. It's a great place for light hiking and exploring the different formations – you may notice in the shapes almost anthropomorphic features, as if all of life hides inside them. A sunrise and a breakfast here promise a magical experience.
