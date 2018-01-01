Arraial do Cabo (Brazilian Caribe) Tour from Rio de Janeiro

Arraial do Cabo, also known as 'Brazilian Caribbean', 'Dive Paradise', 'The Atlantic Paradise', is a coastal town in the Lakes Region of Rio de Janeiro, one of the most beautiful Brazilian cities with white sand, salt marsh vegetation, beautiful lakes and crystal clear sea beaches as the Caribe, with cliffs and rock formations that act as nice belvederes to enjoy this wonderful city.A must for anyone who wants to know all the beauties of Rio de Janeiro.After boarding, in comfortable transport as van, minibus or bus, we head to 'Costa do Sol' region, two hours by bus from Rio(But in festive times and holidays can double the time due to traffic). On the way we pass through beautiful landscapes and we will see some cities such as Araruama, Sao Pedro D’aldeia, Cabo Frio and some others, have a quick stop for coffee, snacks, water or even go to the toilet.In a few minutes we arrive at the famous '’Dive Capital’’, Arraial do Cabo city where we will make a city tour and show why Arraial do Cabo is so famous worldwide and grows day by day.Already knowing the city, we will now visit the other side, the beautiful sea the best of Arraial do Cabo. Then we will, on the boat, know the coast of Arraial do Cabo, where we will go to the main points of the city like: Gruta Azul, several Islands, Pontal do Atalaia, Praia do Forno, Praia do Farol, The Gorilas’s Rock and several others points with stops for diving, after the sloop ride, we lunch in a delicious local restaurant.After lunch we will have some free time and then follow back to Rio de Janeiro, with a quick stop, for a coffee, water or go to the toilet. And finally we'll soon be back where we boarded.