Arraial do Cabo (Brazilian Caribe) Tour from Rio de Janeiro
Arraial do Cabo, also known as 'Brazilian Caribbean', 'Dive Paradise', 'The Atlantic Paradise', is a coastal town in the Lakes Region of Rio de Janeiro, one of the most beautiful Brazilian cities with white sand, salt marsh vegetation, beautiful lakes and crystal clear sea beaches as the Caribe, with cliffs and rock formations that act as nice belvederes to enjoy this wonderful city.A must for anyone who wants to know all the beauties of Rio de Janeiro.After boarding, in comfortable transport as van, minibus or bus, we head to 'Costa do Sol' region, two hours by bus from Rio(But in festive times and holidays can double the time due to traffic). On the way we pass through beautiful landscapes and we will see some cities such as Araruama, Sao Pedro D’aldeia, Cabo Frio and some others, have a quick stop for coffee, snacks, water or even go to the toilet.In a few minutes we arrive at the famous '’Dive Capital’’, Arraial do Cabo city where we will make a city tour and show why Arraial do Cabo is so famous worldwide and grows day by day.Already knowing the city, we will now visit the other side, the beautiful sea the best of Arraial do Cabo. Then we will, on the boat, know the coast of Arraial do Cabo, where we will go to the main points of the city like: Gruta Azul, several Islands, Pontal do Atalaia, Praia do Forno, Praia do Farol, The Gorilas’s Rock and several others points with stops for diving, after the sloop ride, we lunch in a delicious local restaurant.After lunch we will have some free time and then follow back to Rio de Janeiro, with a quick stop, for a coffee, water or go to the toilet. And finally we'll soon be back where we boarded.
Arraial do Cabo Day Tour from Rio de Janeiro - including boat trip and lunch
At around 7:00 am - 7:30 am you will be picked up from your hotel in Rio. After a car journey of approximately 3 hours, the experience begins in the city of Arraial do Cabo. Get to know the charming small town, a very popular place for Brazilians to spend a weekend, but where international tourism is still rare. Embark your boat (small motor boat or schooner) and enter the magical charme of Arraial's most beautiful beaches! The tour lasts 3-4 hours and the main stops are: Pontal de Atalaia, Prainha, Gruta Azul and Fenda de Nossa Senhora. At two of the beaches there will be a 40-minutes stops to get off board, dive in the ocean or take a relaxing walk on the beach. After the boat tour experience, enjoy a tasty buffet lunch in a charming restuarant, one of the best in Arraial do Cabo. At the end of the day you will be safely taken back to your hotel. A bilingual guide will be by your side all times and assist you in all the matters you need.
Private Serv: Rio de Janeiro Surrounding Vi
Rio de Janeiro is one of the smallest states in Brazil, but full of wealth and stunning small towns around them. Locals love to make short trips to relax, enjoy holidays, live days of fun and romance with friends and family. Many of the towns in the surroundings are within 240 km (150 miles) from the city. This private service provides you with your private driver and vehicle to visit any village you'd like. The service is valid for 24 hours and you will enjoy unique and private assistance that will bring comfort and tranquility for your trip. You can visit mountains full of energy and many amazing beaches. Some of these cities you can visit include Buzios, Paraty, Maua, Petropolis, Ilha Grande, Arraial do Cabo.Make the best out of your Rio de Janeiro visit with this private, custom service.
Arraial do Cabo (the Brazilian Caribbean)
This experience begins with a Find Your Rio host and driver, who pick up the visitor from a designated location. After a car journey of approximately 3 hours, the experience begins in the city of Arraial do Cabo. Main stops: Prainha, Gruta Azul and Ilha do Farol Beach. We leave early and punctually to beat the queues and avoid stops where a lot of people are boarding. Arraial really is famous so the sooner you get there, the more you can take advantage of it. Bring whatever food and drink you’d like to bring on board, where water and ice will be available for free. On the way back to Rio de Janeiro, we will stop in Cabo Frio for lunch. The price of this meal is not included, but the host will be on hand to give you options to suit your needs. Visit the Forte Beach and Rua dos Biquinis (a paradise for bathing suits!) on the return journey. Even taking into account early departure, you can expect a lot of people in the city, especially on local holidays and in the months of December, January and February. It’s rare that the sea in Arraial isn’t crystal-clear, but occasionally the water can be choppy meaning that there are no departures. Therefore, boat experiences are subject to cancellation without prior notice as they are dependent on weather conditions. However, don’t worry if this does happen, as we will refund you for the amount paid. If required, we also have options for bigger and/or more luxurious boats. Consult us for more details.
Arraial do Cabo Day Tour from Rio de Janeiro
Travel to Buzios at 8am with pickup (round trip) from hotels in the south zone of the city (Ipanema / Leblon / Copacabana / Botafogo). The transport Rio de Janeiro - Arraial takes, without traffic, about 2 hours and half.The sail tours are the best way to go around the hard to reach beaches for one day. Enjoy the breath taking views around! Our tour starts in an air conditioned bus transportation to Arraial do Cabo. The arrival in Arraial is expected around 12pm (with a stop on the road for snack!), when we will start a boat trip through the incredible beaches of the region. Route of the boat trip: Pontal do Atalaia, Praia do Forno, Blue Grotto, Farol Beach, Boqueirão, Crevice of Nossa Senhora do Arraial do Cabo, Gorilla Profile Stone. Some places may be unavailable for visitation due to tidal conditions. After the tour we will continue for lunch. After lunch, we return to Rio de Janeiro, with arrival expected at 8pm.
Arraial do Cabo Full day Tour- Brazilian Caribe
You will be picked up at your hotel\accommodation arround 7 am by our Tour guide who will accompany you during the entire trip. The Trip to Arraial do Cabo takes about 3 hours and it is located 155 km\ 90 miles away from Rio de Janeiro. As soon as you arrive in Arraial you be taken direct to the pier to get on board to a boat and begin your amazing boat trip to enjoy the most beautiful beaches of this brazilian caribbean. We will visit and stop at the main beaches such as Praia do Forno, Prainhas do Pontal do Atalaia and Island farol .This boat tour takes about 3 hours. There will be stops to relax, get some sun and enjoy this blue ocean. Its recomended bring beach clothing.The tour includes comfortable pick-up and drop-off at your hotel in a\c van or mini bus and a delicious lunch meal in local restaurant.Arraial do cabo is surrounded by gleaming white sand dunes and offers breathtaking beaches. Besides of this, Arraial is a renowned diving destination, and it’s also a good place to observe humpback whales , whose migration routes pass directly offshore and if you are and if you are lucky ou can see also some penguins.At the end of the this magical day we will return safetely to Rio de Janeiro.