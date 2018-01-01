Welcome to Porto Alegre
The downtown area has benefited from a thoughtful approach to development, including the creation of transportation hubs and the preservation of much of its grand, neoclassical architecture. A long tradition of progressive politics has helped nurture vibrant arts and alternative music scenes, and the well-organized gay and lesbian community won the right to register domestic partnerships here long before Brazil legalized gay marriage in 2013.
Unfortunately, crime levels in the city are concerning and the downtown area is palpably seedy, even during the day, when the city has a grittier feel than most southern Brazilian metropolises. Plans are in place to 'Lisbonize' the city's waterfront warehouses, which could revitalize the area if ever inaugurated.
Top experiences in Porto Alegre
Porto Alegre activities
Shared Transfer to Gramado and Canela Hotels
You’ll be met at the airport and taken directly to your hotel or vice-versa. An English-speaking representative will greet you when you clear airport customs. Transfers are available both round-trip or one-way. Ensure safe and convenient transportation arriving or departing Porto Alegre Airport. Leave the work to the staff that will meet you at the airport or hotel, and relax on your quiet and comfortable transport. Optional city tour following pick-up is available as alternate tour grade at booking.Note: Your English-speaking driver will handle your transport to his fullest potential upon receiving your airline or hotel information.
Private Gramado and Canela Day Tour from Porto Alegre
Enjoy the charm and beauty of these two enchanting cities: Gramado and Canela, known for their Bavarian-style architecture. After pick ups at hotels starting at 8:30 a.m., you will begin your trip and see the main sights such as Palácio dos Festivais (Festivals Palace), Igreja de Pedra (Rock Church), Caracol Park, and Lago Negro (Black Lagoon). You will also have the opportunity to see and buy traditional handcrafts, as well as taste homemade chocolate. These two cities retain the hallmarks of German culture. After this cultural and historical tour, passengers will return to their hotels with the driver.
Private City Tour of Porto Alegre
After hotel pick up, you will take a comfortable ride and make a visit to the historical downtown area, surrounded by buildings, monuments and museums. The tour begins at Matriz Square, home to the Porto Alegre Metropolitan Cathedral, Palacio do Governo (Governor’s Palace), Sao Pedro Theater and Tribunal de Justiça (Court of Justice). The tour continuous through Guaíba lagoon border, where you will stop at Mario Quintana Cultural Center and Usina do Gasômetro. A special view of the city can be appreciated from there, a panoramic view overlooking the Guaíba Lake. The tour ends at a charming and elegant neighborhood called Moinhos de Vento.
PUCRS Science and Technology Museum Admission Ticket
You are about to step into an interactive environment, meant to evoke the understanding of concepts and theories of science for all ages. The Museum's exhibits and archives, including its fun and interactive experiments, can be explored on three levels and two mezzanines, in order to make you the protagonist of your own learning. And we also rely on a team of mediators to help you through your visit to make your visit richer and more encouraging. Explore the paths of evolution and check out the exhibits The Voyage of the Beagle and Traces of Evolution. Check out the behavior of Fluids, to be found from the smallest of organisms to the largest star. The exhibit Archaeology will use objects to tell you about human history. Learn about one of the giants of the oceans, a 15-meter-long skeleton of the Bryde's whale at Aquatic Mammals Space. Imagine yourself as an astronaut in the Human Gyroscope, a zero gravity simulator, similar to that used by NASA. Find out about the latest in science with the curators of the Museum's laboratories in Minutes of Science. Check out the stars in broad daylight in the Planetarium. Spike up your hair in the Electrostatic Show. Check out the complete program on: http://www.pucrs.br/mct/visitenos. The Museum is open from Tuesdays to Fridays from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, and on weekends from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM.