PUCRS Science and Technology Museum Admission Ticket

You are about to step into an interactive environment, meant to evoke the understanding of concepts and theories of science for all ages. The Museum's exhibits and archives, including its fun and interactive experiments, can be explored on three levels and two mezzanines, in order to make you the protagonist of your own learning. And we also rely on a team of mediators to help you through your visit to make your visit richer and more encouraging. Explore the paths of evolution and check out the exhibits The Voyage of the Beagle and Traces of Evolution. Check out the behavior of Fluids, to be found from the smallest of organisms to the largest star. The exhibit Archaeology will use objects to tell you about human history. Learn about one of the giants of the oceans, a 15-meter-long skeleton of the Bryde's whale at Aquatic Mammals Space. Imagine yourself as an astronaut in the Human Gyroscope, a zero gravity simulator, similar to that used by NASA. Find out about the latest in science with the curators of the Museum's laboratories in Minutes of Science. Check out the stars in broad daylight in the Planetarium. Spike up your hair in the Electrostatic Show. Check out the complete program on: http://www.pucrs.br/mct/visitenos. The Museum is open from Tuesdays to Fridays from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, and on weekends from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM.