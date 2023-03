The imposing Igreja da Sé was originally built in 1537. Burnt in 1631, it has been reconstructed four times since, most recently from 1974 to 1984 in a Mannerist style that attempts to re-create the original 16th-century look. Pass through the door to the right of the main altar and continue past the original Portuguese tiles to reach the patio, which offers great views over the town to the brilliant blue sea and Recife in the distance.