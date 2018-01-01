Welcome to Natal
Most visitors stay in the beach neighborhood of Ponta Negra; it's a striking location, overlooked by fantastic dunes, with steady surf and some lively nightlife. The older part of Natal, including the unexciting city center, Cidade Alta, about 12km northwest of Ponta Negra, is on a peninsula flanked to the west by the Rio Potengi and to the east by Atlantic beaches and reefs.
Natal City and the Southcoast Tour
Enjoy a relaxing visit to the Via Costeira beach before making your way to the Reis Magos Fort (The Three Kings). Perched on the rocks overlooking the ocean, this fascinating structure is sure to capture your amazement! Your tour proceeds through the neighborhoods of Santos Reis, Rocas and Ribeira, areas where Natal began its urban growth. Then it's on to the city center where you'll visit the cathedral of Natal. Stop at an arts and handicrafts center, where you'll have the opportunity to appriciate the work and do a little souvenir shopping.Don't miss out on the view from the Morro de Careca (the bald hill), where panoramic vistas of the outskirts of Natal and Pirangi Beach can be found. From sightseeing and culture to shopping and relaxing, this tour has it all! An easy and fun way to experience Brazil's south coast!
Maracajau from Natal
After the pick up at the hotels around 06 am, the transport goes towards to Maracajaú, located 70 km from Natal (1:30h travel time, on average), where you will find all the excitement and natural beauty of a beach still untouched by the urbanization. The departure time is at 08 am, but can be anticipated as it depends on the tide conditions. If the departure time is earlier, a breakfast will be offered.Before embarking on the catamaran that will take you to the natural pools, it is possible to choose options like the Buggy ride or quadricycle ride to be performed after the return. Before boarding you can also decide if you want to take a baptism dive to get a more special view of the natural pools. The boat ride to the reef lasts around 20 minutes. It is also possible to purchase the baptism dive option (not included) to do during the tour! Known as the Brazilian Caribbean, diving in the Parrachos, reef formation of 15 km and an average of 3 meters deep, existing 07 km from the beach, is the great attraction, where "floating" make up the infrastructure of the tour and are incentive even for those who have no experience in this activity. After spending an hour and a half at the reefs, you return and have about 02 hours to enjoy the optional rides and have lunch (not included). There are many options - pasta, chicken, meat, fish, desserts.You will enjoy Manoa Prime's complete restaurant and swimming pool structure, which will serve as a boarding point for the parrachos.
Galinhos from Natal
Enjoy a scenic 100 mile (170km) drive along the northern coastal region, and experience tropical South American nature before arriving at the quaint fishing village. Accessible only by boat, Galinhos is located on a peninsula and is home to roughly 2,000 residents. While fishing and salt cultivation remain the sole basis of its economy, there is definitely charm in the area!Leave your bus behind and experience the combination of mangrove swamps, sand dunes, salt flats and oil fields! Come experience the charisma of Galinhos, where the only taxis are horse-drawn carts and the visiting 4x4s!Everything seems to happen in slow motion in this isolated and deserted corner of Rio Grande do Norte's Costa. For you, it's a family friendly day of pure relaxation, beach activities and unforgettable memories.
Pipa Beach from Natal
Your journey begins with a picturesque drive through the municipality of Tibau do Sul. Traveling along the second longest highway in Brazil on your way to the Beach of Pipa, you'll receive fantastic views of tropical Brazilian scenery. Don't forget your camera! The multitude of beaches stretch out in each direction, further than your eyes can see. Dotted by rocky outcrops, the white sand is lovely and dramatic against the backdrop of the high cliffs which plunge into the sea. The beach is a perfect spot to relax and watch the native turtles and dolphins which are aboundant in the area.Your tour continues into the village of Pipa, where you can browse the quaint shops and perhaps find that perfect souvenir! Or, simply enjoy a refreshment from one of the many restaurants before allowing us to return you to your Natal hotel.
Shared Shuttle between Natal Airport and Pipa Hotels
You’ll be met at the airport and taken directly to your hotel or vice-versa. A representative will greet you when you clear airport customs. Transfers are available one way either way or roundtrip.Ensure a safe and convenient transportation for you at your arrival and/or departure. The best and fast way to get to your destination, 24 hours a day and 07 days in the week! Leave all the work to the staff that will meet you in the airport or at your hotel, and just relax on a quiet and comfortable transportation.Keep in mind to give all the informations regarding the hotel or the flight companies so the representative staff will greet you and take care of your transfer on their best!
Natal complete with Cajueiro - RN
The city of Natal is considered the land of sun and sand dunes. On this tour we will make a complete city tour and know the Biggest Cashew Tree of the world. Note: This does not include meals or any other quoted as optional.