Welcome to Maceió
Maceió is a modern city set on some truly beautiful beachfront. Though not well-known to international tourists – at least not yet – Brazilians have rediscovered Maceió as a vacation getaway, and the past few years have seen a boom in domestic tourism. The city has a small but buzzing dining and drinking scene, a new bike-share system, and friendly, laid-back streets that close to traffic for street parties on Sundays; it’s also the gateway to wonderfully idyllic shorelines to the north and south. On the city’s beaches, vivid, emerald-hued water laps the powdery sands that are lined with palms and brightly painted jangadas (traditional sailboats). By night, locals follow the meandering beachfront path as it weaves past thatched-roof restaurants and palm-shaded football pitches. Maceió’s sights are relatively few, leaving you plenty of time to catch some rays and soak up the relaxed atmosphere.
Top experiences in Maceió
Amazing hotels and hostels
