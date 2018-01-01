Welcome to Maceió

Maceió is a modern city set on some truly beautiful beachfront. Though not well-known to international tourists – at least not yet – Brazilians have rediscovered Maceió as a vacation getaway, and the past few years have seen a boom in domestic tourism. The city has a small but buzzing dining and drinking scene, a new bike-share system, and friendly, laid-back streets that close to traffic for street parties on Sundays; it’s also the gateway to wonderfully idyllic shorelines to the north and south. On the city’s beaches, vivid, emerald-hued water laps the powdery sands that are lined with palms and brightly painted jangadas (traditional sailboats). By night, locals follow the meandering beachfront path as it weaves past thatched-roof restaurants and palm-shaded football pitches. Maceió’s sights are relatively few, leaving you plenty of time to catch some rays and soak up the relaxed atmosphere.