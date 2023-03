Occupying a lush forest plot within the city, Bosque da Ciência (aka INPA, for the research institution that runs it) has enclosures for rescued manatees, giant otters and more. There are many smaller animals simply roaming around, such as squirrel monkeys, sloths and anteaters.

To get there from Praça da Matriz, the 810 ‘Especial’ minibus (R$4) stops right outside the gates, while bus 519 (R$3) stops a half-block away. A taxi costs R$45.