About 63km west of Brasília, near the town of Santo Antônio do Descoberto (Goiás), is the Cidade Ecléctica. Founded in 1956 by Yokanam, who was once an airline pilot, the group’s aim is to unify all religions on the planet through fraternity and equality. You’re welcome to attend its ceremonies, but there are strict dress regulations. Women cannot wear long pants (skirts only) and men cannot wear shorts. If you’re not dressed suitably, you’ll be given a special tunic to wear.

Ring ahead for the schedule of ceremonies; it's not really worth going at other times unless you know someone there.