Florianópolis Full Day City Tour

In addition to over 40 gorgeous beaches, “Floripa” – the city’s nickname – has plenty of other attractions. On this 8-hour tour, you will see the historical center where the little yellow and charming metropolitan cathedral is located. In the most important square of the city, we’ll get acquainted with Praça Novembro XV (15th of November Square, named after the date in which the republic was proclaimed) where the imposing Palace Cruz e Souza stands, which now houses the historical museum of Santa Catarina. The Palace is important in many ways as it's staged many important moments in Brazilian history throughout different points in time. It hosted both Brazilian emperors during their visits to the city and was stormed by revolutionaries during the federalist revolution in 1891. It seems this palace has seen its share of history. Named after the governor of Santa Catarina, another historical and visually striking location is the Ponte Hercilio Luz. It was the first bridge constructed to link the Island of Santa Catarina to the mainland. The bridge is now closed for traffic, and it is a national cultural heritage. But obviously, in a city like Floripa, the beaches and lagoons are still a must see. One of our other stops is one of the most famous natural landmarks in the city, the Lagoa da Conceição. The neighborhood houses there are located on a lagoon, and a few buildings dating back to when the city was colonized and settled. You will visit the lagoon of Conceição belvedere, which has a beautiful and complete view of the lagoon and Morro das Sete Voltas. Afterwards, you will pass the Rendeiras avenue, arriving at Joaquina Beach, where various national and world surfing championships take place. Beautiful waves are great for practicing the sport and it is a place admired by sports fans. Leaving Joaquina, you will go to Barra da Lagoa, where you will have free time for lunch (not included) and soon after you continue towards the north of the island. Finally, tourists return to their hotels.