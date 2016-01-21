Welcome to Santa Catarina
Sun and sand aside, the inland regions are also where Santa Catarina exhibits the profound influence of its German ancestry, most evident during Oktoberfest, Blumenau’s huge festival for folk dancing, accordion playing and beer drinking (mostly beer drinking). But the Alpine architecture and fresh-brewed beer are here to enjoy year-round.
Like the other southern states, Santa Catarina enjoys some of Brazil’s highest standards of living, with sound infrastructure and a blonde-haired, blue-eyed population that often feels more European than Latin.
Private Tour: Itajaí and Camboriú
Reception at the Pier of Itajai visiting The Historical Center in colonial style and the beautiful Mother Church of the Blessed Sacrament, which began to be constructed in 1941 and keeps in its interior paintings of artists Aldo Locatelli, Emilio Sessa and others, besides important treasures. Thereafter, we will go to Balneário Camboriú, the most famous tourist city in Southern Brazil, which offers besides its natural beauties many other attractions. You will know the Atlantic Avenue where you will have a privileged view of the bay and The Goat Island, postcard of the city.Then we depart to Barra Sul (The South Neighborhood) where you will visit the Tourist Pier and begin your visit to the Unipraias Park. It is a cable car that connects the Central Beach to Laranjeiras Beach. This equipment has 47 cable cars that runs 1600 meters (one mile) starting from Barra Sul Station, stopping on the top of the hill at the Mata Atlantica Station to visit the Environmental Park, trails and enjoy spectacular views from its viewpoints. Our next stop is the charming Laranjeiras Beach. It is time to enjoy this beach and have lunch there. In a predetermined schedule we will return by cable car again to the Central Beach and transfer you back to the port.
Trail of Lagoinha do Leste
Lagoinha do Leste is the most reserved beach of Florianópolis and it is accessible only by trails. This creates a challenge for those who want to know it. The beauty of the beach of Lagoinha do Leste is rare, and leaves any traveler fascinated by its white sand and green sea. The trail is closed, with much vegetation, but has very beautiful scenes. During the walk the sound of nature is constant, all provided by cicadas, birds, and the rumor of the waves. We will visit also the Lagoon, which gives the name to the beach that makes the tour worth the challenge.
Tour to the South Beaches of Florianópolis
Your tour will start between 9:30am to 10am from a centrally located meeting point in Lagoa da Conceição, Florianópolis.Itinerary:At 10am we will meet in Lagoa da Conceição.At 10:30am we'll visit Campeche beach and we'll have the opportunity to overlook Campeche Island.At 10:45am, visit to the observatories of Morro das PedrasAt 11:00am, we'll visit Lagoa do PeriAt 11:20am, we'll stop at Saquino beach Our 11:30am stop will be a trail to the beachBy 12:30pm we'll be visiting the beach of the Solidao At 2:30pm visit to the beach of Pântano do Sul for lunchBy 3:30pm we'll be stoping in Armação beach and Matadeiro BeachOur day will finish at 4:30pm at Lagoa do Conceição
Day Trip to the Northern Beaches of Florianópolis
Our day-trip will start at approximately 10am meeting in Lagoa da Conceição.At 11:00am we'll visit the beach of Jurere International which is one of the hottest spots of Florianópolis!At 1:00pm we will have a some time for lunchAt 2:00pm we will visit the Canasvieiras beachBy 2:30pm we will stop at the belvedere of Brava beachAt 3:00pm we will visit to the Praia do SantinhoAt 3:30 visit to the beach of Mozambique and by 4pm we will end the tour back at the starting point in Lagoa da Conceição
Florianópolis Full Day City Tour
In addition to over 40 gorgeous beaches, “Floripa” – the city’s nickname – has plenty of other attractions. On this 8-hour tour, you will see the historical center where the little yellow and charming metropolitan cathedral is located. In the most important square of the city, we’ll get acquainted with Praça Novembro XV (15th of November Square, named after the date in which the republic was proclaimed) where the imposing Palace Cruz e Souza stands, which now houses the historical museum of Santa Catarina. The Palace is important in many ways as it's staged many important moments in Brazilian history throughout different points in time. It hosted both Brazilian emperors during their visits to the city and was stormed by revolutionaries during the federalist revolution in 1891. It seems this palace has seen its share of history. Named after the governor of Santa Catarina, another historical and visually striking location is the Ponte Hercilio Luz. It was the first bridge constructed to link the Island of Santa Catarina to the mainland. The bridge is now closed for traffic, and it is a national cultural heritage. But obviously, in a city like Floripa, the beaches and lagoons are still a must see. One of our other stops is one of the most famous natural landmarks in the city, the Lagoa da Conceição. The neighborhood houses there are located on a lagoon, and a few buildings dating back to when the city was colonized and settled. You will visit the lagoon of Conceição belvedere, which has a beautiful and complete view of the lagoon and Morro das Sete Voltas. Afterwards, you will pass the Rendeiras avenue, arriving at Joaquina Beach, where various national and world surfing championships take place. Beautiful waves are great for practicing the sport and it is a place admired by sports fans. Leaving Joaquina, you will go to Barra da Lagoa, where you will have free time for lunch (not included) and soon after you continue towards the north of the island. Finally, tourists return to their hotels.
Florianópolis City Tour from Balneário Camboriú
