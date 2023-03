Joinville's own Juarez Machado gets his due in this new museum dedicated to his fantastic realism and figuratism paintings. Machado, who divides his time between here, Rio and Paris, leaves the eyes out of his paintings (unless they are his own); luckily, if you're an art lover who possesses yours, this modern space is worth exploring.

You'll find a permanent exhibit of Machado's work, his childhood home, a space for temporary contemporary art exhibitions and a well-to-do cafe.