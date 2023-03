To get a stupendous 360-degree panorama of Joinville and the Baía da Babitonga, head to the city's 250m-high viewpoint. The lookout, at the top of Morro de Boa Vista, is closed to private cars and accessible only by foot, bike, public bus or taxi (Uber is not authorized).

Bus 2015 'Mirante' leaves from Terminal Central, stopping at the base of the hill every 30 minutes between 7:50am and 6:20pm during the week and every 20 minutes between 8am and 7pm on weekends (R$4.65).