Lesser known and less visited than Lagoa da Conceição, Parque Municipal Lagoa da Peri has wonderful opportunities for swimming and hiking (as well as kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding (SUP) in summer) and picnic and child playground facilities.

The jumping-off point for the lake is about 1km south of Praia de Armação on the main road approaching the town – you can’t miss the large park entrance.