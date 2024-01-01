Projeto TAMAR

Kids get a kick out of Brazil's non-profit sea turtle conservation organization, which features five tanks. Feedings (3:30pm) and baths (weekend mornings) are particularly fun times to go. TAMAR promotes awareness and environmental education to visitors, communities and local fishermen and has several visitor centers throughout Brazil.

