Kids get a kick out of Brazil's non-profit sea turtle conservation organization, which features five tanks. Feedings (3:30pm) and baths (weekend mornings) are particularly fun times to go. TAMAR promotes awareness and environmental education to visitors, communities and local fishermen and has several visitor centers throughout Brazil.
Projeto TAMAR
Santa Catarina
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
6.77 MILES
The 3.5km Praia do Campeche is one of Floripa's five-star beaches, an absolute stunner of sun-kissed perfection with wind conditions lending themselves to…
Museu Histórico de Santa Catarina
7.72 MILES
Formerly the colonial governor’s palace, this gorgeous must-see building has ornate parquet floors and extravagant 19th-century ceilings.
3.82 MILES
The postcard view of Lagoa da Conceição awaits at this must-stop lookout, which frames both sides of the lagoon, the dunes of Joaquina and beyond.
2.08 MILES
This is one of the East Island's best and most secluded beaches. It's hidden from SC-406 and accessed by a small trail. The northern end is very popular…
8.28 MILES
Santinho is the north island’s best surfing beach, acclaimed for its consistent waves and uncrowded conditions.
Parque Municipal Lagoa da Peri
11.68 MILES
Lesser known and less visited than Lagoa da Conceição, Parque Municipal Lagoa da Peri has wonderful opportunities for swimming and hiking (as well as…
7.87 MILES
Floripa's historic public market bolted out of a huge refurbishment in 2015 with an improved look. It houses numerous bars and restaurants in addition to…
13.05 MILES
Dating back to 1806, this intimate baroque-inspired church was restored on order from Emperor Dom Pedro II himself, who visited in 1845 and coughed up R…
Nearby Santa Catarina attractions
2.08 MILES
This is one of the East Island's best and most secluded beaches. It's hidden from SC-406 and accessed by a small trail. The northern end is very popular…
2. Mirante da Lagoa da Conceição
3.82 MILES
The postcard view of Lagoa da Conceição awaits at this must-stop lookout, which frames both sides of the lagoon, the dunes of Joaquina and beyond.
4.23 MILES
Joaquina Beach, backed by massive dunes, has 3km of sun-toasted sand and several restaurants serving food on the beach. On the beach's northeast end is a…
6.77 MILES
The 3.5km Praia do Campeche is one of Floripa's five-star beaches, an absolute stunner of sun-kissed perfection with wind conditions lending themselves to…
7.63 MILES
You’ll hear the hourly ringing of bells in the Catedral Metropolitana, which sits grandly at the high end of the square and is the only church we've ever…
7.64 MILES
The best-preserved colonial church, Igreja de NS do Rosário, sits picturesquely atop the steps at Rua Trajano.
7.69 MILES
The center of town is the inviting Praça XV de Novembro, with its shady walks and 100-year-old fig tree.
8. Museu Histórico de Santa Catarina
7.72 MILES
Formerly the colonial governor’s palace, this gorgeous must-see building has ornate parquet floors and extravagant 19th-century ceilings.