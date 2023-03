The 3.5km Praia do Campeche is one of Floripa's five-star beaches, an absolute stunner of sun-kissed perfection with wind conditions lending themselves to fantastic surfing and kitesurfing. Desolate dunes and pounding surf – stretching for miles in either direction – offer relative solitude for swimmers and sunbathers.

Bus 463 (R$4.20) from TIRIO drops you 350m from the beach.