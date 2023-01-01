Parque Unipraias

Camboriú's pride and joy is this six-hectare urban reserve. In addition to 500m of walking trails, the real coup is the amusements, which are sold separately or as a combo ticket: the bondinho, said to be the only teleférico (cable car) in the world connecting a large central morro (hill) with two beaches; the absolutely thrilling Yoohooo!, a low-riding mountain sled that barrels through the Atlantic rainforest at speeds of 60km per hour; and ZipRider, a 750m-high zipline.

The park is mostly weekends only in June and August, so check ahead.