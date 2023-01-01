The 33m Cristo Luz statue holds a sombrero from which a spotlight illuminates the city at night, sometimes in streaming colors. During summer, live music is often staged from 7pm.
It's roughly R$7 to R$12 for an Uber ride from Avenida Atlântica.
Santa Catarina
