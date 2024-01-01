Museu de Família Colonial

Santa Catarina

Learn about Blumenau’s beginnings in this group of houses that were occupied by the city’s founder, Herman Bruno Otto Blumenau, in the 1850s. His daughter’s cat cemetery – where Pepito, Mirko, Bum, Putzi, Schnurr and other beloved feline companions lie interred – is a nice spot of contemplation in the rambling backyard garden.

