Learn about Blumenau’s beginnings in this group of houses that were occupied by the city’s founder, Herman Bruno Otto Blumenau, in the 1850s. His daughter’s cat cemetery – where Pepito, Mirko, Bum, Putzi, Schnurr and other beloved feline companions lie interred – is a nice spot of contemplation in the rambling backyard garden.
Museu de Família Colonial
Santa Catarina
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
28.61 MILES
Camboriú's pride and joy is this six-hectare urban reserve. In addition to 500m of walking trails, the real coup is the amusements, which are sold…
28.45 MILES
Latin America's biggest amusement park. Attractions are divided among nine themed areas and include plenty of high-adrenaline roller coasters (such as the…
1.76 MILES
Blumenau’s festivals are held at Parque Vila Germânica, part convention hall, part kitschy Alpine village. There are several good bar/restaurants (Bier…
25.81 MILES
The 33m Cristo Luz statue holds a sombrero from which a spotlight illuminates the city at night, sometimes in streaming colors. During summer, live music…
0.59 MILES
Rua XV Novembro is home to the city’s best examples of Germanic architecture, including the Castelinho da XV, a replica of the city hall of Michelstadt,…
Igreja Luterana do Espírito Santo
0.2 MILES
Lutheran churches loom over town; the most beautiful is Igreja do Espírito Santo, a gem inaugurated in 1877 that still stands east of the center.
0.58 MILES
The Castelinho da XV, now a Havan department store, is a replica of the city hall of Michelstadt, Germany.
14.59 MILES
The Museo Pomerano explores the town’s history through household objects, furniture, wooden sculpture, agricultural tools and an impressive collection of…
Nearby Santa Catarina attractions
0.08 MILES
The small Museu da Cerveja is dedicated to the city's long history of beer brewing.
0.09 MILES
The Mausoléu Dr Blumenau is the final resting place of Dr Blumenau himself, founder of the city.
3. Igreja Luterana do Espírito Santo
0.2 MILES
Lutheran churches loom over town; the most beautiful is Igreja do Espírito Santo, a gem inaugurated in 1877 that still stands east of the center.
4. Catedral São Paulo Apóstolo
0.57 MILES
Awash in red granite and stained glass, Blumenau's main cathedral is massive and not much of a looker, save its cedar entryway carvings and 45m tri-bell…
0.58 MILES
The Castelinho da XV, now a Havan department store, is a replica of the city hall of Michelstadt, Germany.
0.59 MILES
Rua XV Novembro is home to the city’s best examples of Germanic architecture, including the Castelinho da XV, a replica of the city hall of Michelstadt,…
1.76 MILES
Blumenau’s festivals are held at Parque Vila Germânica, part convention hall, part kitschy Alpine village. There are several good bar/restaurants (Bier…
14.59 MILES
The Museo Pomerano explores the town’s history through household objects, furniture, wooden sculpture, agricultural tools and an impressive collection of…