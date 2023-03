A slice of village life in the city, this small plaza is one of Santa Teresa's most picturesque little squares. While Largo das Neves is empty by day, on weekend nights the bars surrounding it come alive, with revelers crowding the walkways. At times Música Popular Brasileira (MPB) bands perform to a young crowd.

The square was once the cable-car terminus of the Paula Matos bonde (streetcar) line; because expensive track repairs are required, the bonde no longer runs here.