Casa de Benjamin Constant

This tranquil estate served as the residence of one of Brazil's most influential politicians in the founding of the young republic. Benjamin Constant (1837–91) was an engineer, military officer and professor before taking an active role in the provisional government. He is also remembered for founding a school for blind children. Painstakingly preserved, his house provides a window into his life and times.

The lush gardens surrounding his estate provide a fine view over Centro and the western side of Santa Teresa. Currently, the house museum is closed for long-term restoration.