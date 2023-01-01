This park contains the ruins – exterior brick walls and a newly built staircase – of the mansion belonging to Brazilian heiress Laurinda Santos Lobo. Her house was a meeting point for Rio's artists and intellectuals for many years until her death in 1946. There's a small gallery on the ground floor, but the real reason to come is the excellent panorama from the viewing platform up top.

There's also a small outdoor cafe-kiosk (open 11am to 6pm) and terrace where open-air concerts and theater performances are sometimes held. Go online for the latest schedule.