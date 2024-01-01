Casa França-Brasil

Rio de Janeiro

In a neoclassical building dating from 1820, the Casa França-Brasil sponsors small-scale exhibitions that often deal with political and cultural facets of carioca society. There are occasional concerts held on the veranda. The classical revival building once served as a customs house.

