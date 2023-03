Beautiful two-story colonial town houses line this narrow cobblestone street leading off Praça XV (Quinze) de Novembro. The archway (Arco de Teles) leading into the area was once part of an old viaduct running between two buildings. Travessa do Comércio intersects with Rua do Ouvidor, which has half a dozen restaurants and drinking spots that open onto the streets. It's a favorite spot for cariocas after work.