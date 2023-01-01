This beautifully restored church and former cathedral dates back to the 1770s, and it played an important role in the imperial days of Rio. The elaborately gilded rococo-style interior witnessed royal baptisms, weddings and funereal rites. Several kings were crowned here (including Pedro I in 1822 and his son Pedro II in 1841); it is the only place in the New World where this occurred. The royal family used to sit in the balcony boxes overlooking the altar.
Igreja de Nossa Senhora do Carmo da Antiga Sé
Rio de Janeiro
