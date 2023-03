Although the waters of Baía de Guanabara (Guanabara Bay) are too polluted for swimming, the beach overlooking the Enseada de Botafogo (Botafogo Inlet) makes a photogenic setting for a run or bike ride. Hopeful football stars play pick-up games along the shore, against the backdrop of sailboats bobbing on the water and Pão de Açúcar off in the background.