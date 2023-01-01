Centro Cultural Oi Futuro

One of Rio's most visually exciting additions is this futuristic space on the edge of Flamengo. Within 2000 sq meters of exhibition area spread across six floors, the center features temporary multimedia installations that run the gamut from architecture and urban design to pop art, photojournalism and eye-catching video art.

There's also a permanent exhibition on the history of telecommunications in Brazil. The top floor houses an auditorium, where visitors can attend concerts and plays or catch a documentary.