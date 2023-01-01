Igreja de Nossa Senhora da Glória do Outeiro

This tiny church atop Ladeira da Glória commands great views out over Parque do Flamengo and the bay. Considered one of the finest examples of religious colonial architecture in Brazil, the church dates from 1739 and became the favorite of the royal family upon their arrival in 1808.

Some of the more fascinating features of the church are its octagonal design, its single tower (through which visitors enter), the elaborately carved altar (attributed to the Brazilian sculptor Mestre Valentim) and its elegant 18th-century tiles.