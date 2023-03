Sweeping views of Enseada de Botafogo, Pão de Açúcar and Corcovado await visitors who make the journey up Pasmado. It’s best reached in early morning or late afternoon, when the light is at its optimum for capturing the postcard panorama. The place has more recently taken on an overgrown, somewhat abandoned appearance, and assaults have happened here. The overlook is best reached by taxi via Rua General Severiano.