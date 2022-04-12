Getty Images/iStockphoto

Piauí

Piauí is one of the largest states in the Northeast but is one of the least visited despite boasting several fantastic natural attractions. One reason that it remains off the tourism radar is that, unlike its neighbors, it has only a short stretch of coastline and its biggest city is far inland.

The colonization of Piauí began in the arid southern sertão (backlands of the Northeast) and gradually moved north toward the coast, creating an oddly shaped territory with underdeveloped infrastructure. It is one of the poorest states but in general it's orderly and easy to visit.

In the north it's dominated by the evergreen wonderland of the Delta do Parnaíba; to the south it opens out into large expanses of flat agricultural plains punctuated by fine areas of wilderness including Parque Nacional da Serra da Capivara and Parque Nacional de Sete Cidades.

Explore Piauí

  • P

    Parque Nacional da Serra da Capivara

    One of Brazil's most important national parks, this 1300-sq-km reserve contains more than 40,000 rock paintings among spectacular panoramas of immense…

  • P

    Parque Nacional de Sete Cidades

    Sete Cidades is a small 62-sq-km national park with bizarre rock formations that some have claimed are sete cidades (seven cities) left behind by some…

  • M

    Museu do Homem Americano

    This modernized museum on the edge of town has excellent info (in English) on what you will see in the park. It also exhibits the oldest human skull found…

  • C

    Central de Artesanato

    The Central de Artesanato has crafts from all over Piauí and is Teresina’s main focus of interest for visitors. It's pleasant to browse around the broad…

  • C

    Ceramica Serra da Capivara

    This workshop's pottery, featuring designs inspired by the park's rock art, is sold all over Brazil. If you come during the week you can watch the…

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Piauí.

  • See

    Parque Nacional da Serra da Capivara

    One of Brazil's most important national parks, this 1300-sq-km reserve contains more than 40,000 rock paintings among spectacular panoramas of immense…

  • See

    Parque Nacional de Sete Cidades

    Sete Cidades is a small 62-sq-km national park with bizarre rock formations that some have claimed are sete cidades (seven cities) left behind by some…

  • See

    Museu do Homem Americano

    This modernized museum on the edge of town has excellent info (in English) on what you will see in the park. It also exhibits the oldest human skull found…

  • See

    Central de Artesanato

    The Central de Artesanato has crafts from all over Piauí and is Teresina’s main focus of interest for visitors. It's pleasant to browse around the broad…

  • See

    Ceramica Serra da Capivara

    This workshop's pottery, featuring designs inspired by the park's rock art, is sold all over Brazil. If you come during the week you can watch the…

Guidebooks

Learn more about Piauí

Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.