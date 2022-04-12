One of Brazil's most important national parks, this 1300-sq-km reserve contains more than 40,000 rock paintings among spectacular panoramas of immense…
Piauí
Piauí is one of the largest states in the Northeast but is one of the least visited despite boasting several fantastic natural attractions. One reason that it remains off the tourism radar is that, unlike its neighbors, it has only a short stretch of coastline and its biggest city is far inland.
The colonization of Piauí began in the arid southern sertão (backlands of the Northeast) and gradually moved north toward the coast, creating an oddly shaped territory with underdeveloped infrastructure. It is one of the poorest states but in general it's orderly and easy to visit.
In the north it's dominated by the evergreen wonderland of the Delta do Parnaíba; to the south it opens out into large expanses of flat agricultural plains punctuated by fine areas of wilderness including Parque Nacional da Serra da Capivara and Parque Nacional de Sete Cidades.
Explore Piauí
- PParque Nacional da Serra da Capivara
One of Brazil's most important national parks, this 1300-sq-km reserve contains more than 40,000 rock paintings among spectacular panoramas of immense…
- PParque Nacional de Sete Cidades
Sete Cidades is a small 62-sq-km national park with bizarre rock formations that some have claimed are sete cidades (seven cities) left behind by some…
- MMuseu do Homem Americano
This modernized museum on the edge of town has excellent info (in English) on what you will see in the park. It also exhibits the oldest human skull found…
- CCentral de Artesanato
The Central de Artesanato has crafts from all over Piauí and is Teresina’s main focus of interest for visitors. It's pleasant to browse around the broad…
- PParque Nacional das Nascentes do Rio Parnaíba
Spanning four states, this massive park protects a key area of cerrado (savanna) landscape and is famed for its intelligent capuchin monkeys. It's also…
- CCeramica Serra da Capivara
This workshop's pottery, featuring designs inspired by the park's rock art, is sold all over Brazil. If you come during the week you can watch the…
