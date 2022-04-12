Covering around 70% of the main island and all the surrounding sea, Parque Nacional Marinho de Fernando de Noronha contains most of the archipelago's must…
Pernambuco
Pernambuco is one of the most exhilarating destinations in the Northeast. Among the earliest centers of Portuguese colonization in Brazil, it has developed rich cultural traditions melding European, African and indigenous influences, especially in music and dance.
Recife, Pernambuco’s capital, is one of Brazil’s biggest cities; it's a very urban place with a rich entertainment scene. By contrast its much smaller and calmer neighbor, Olinda, is a charming, historical town, full of picturesque churches and talented artisans. North and south of these centers stretches a short but glorious coast with dozens of palm-fringed sandy beaches, great waves and crystal-clear reef pools.
But Pernambuco’s most glittering gem sits more than 310 miles (500km) out in the Atlantic. The archipelago of Fernando de Noronha is a tropical-island getaway to dream about, a fervently protected aquatic Eden with near-empty, postcard-perfect beaches, surrounded by warm, brilliantly clear waters that is one of Brazil’s most awed destinations.
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Pernambuco.
See
Parque Nacional Marinho de Fernando de Noronha
Covering around 70% of the main island and all the surrounding sea, Parque Nacional Marinho de Fernando de Noronha contains most of the archipelago's must…
See
Baía do Sancho
The most stunning stretch of sand on an island of magnificent beaches, Baía do Sancho is a protected cove of brilliant turquoise waters backed by forest…
See
Oficina Cerâmica Francisco Brennand
Francisco Brennand, born in 1927 into an Irish immigrant family and now considered Brazil’s greatest ceramicist, revitalized his family’s abandoned tile…
See
Piscinas Naturais
A major factor in Porto Galinhas' popularity is the collection of amazing tidal pools full of tropical fish that appear in the coral reefs around 100m in…
See
Praia dos Carneiros
Eight kilometers north of Tamandaré, fashionable and ultrarelaxed Praia dos Carneiros is one of Northeast Brazil's loveliest strands. It has wonderful…
See
Paço do Frevo
This strikingly red museum is a small and modern house of worship for frevo, the quintessential dance of the Recife Carnaval that is easily identified by…
See
Museu Cais do Sertão
Inaugurated in 2014, this bold museum highlights the culture of the sertão (the interior of Pernambuco state), especially as it relates to the godfather…
See
Praia do Leão
The wildest of Noronha's big three, broad and rugged Praia do Leão is perhaps the one place that best encapsulates Noronha's impressive isolation. It's a…
See
Baía dos Porcos
Diminutive Baía dos Porcos is the smallest of Noronha's signature beaches and has just 30m of golden sands divided by dark volcanic rocks facing…
