Pernambuco

Pernambuco is one of the most exhilarating destinations in the Northeast. Among the earliest centers of Portuguese colonization in Brazil, it has developed rich cultural traditions melding European, African and indigenous influences, especially in music and dance.

Recife, Pernambuco’s capital, is one of Brazil’s biggest cities; it's a very urban place with a rich entertainment scene. By contrast its much smaller and calmer neighbor, Olinda, is a charming, historical town, full of picturesque churches and talented artisans. North and south of these centers stretches a short but glorious coast with dozens of palm-fringed sandy beaches, great waves and crystal-clear reef pools.

But Pernambuco’s most glittering gem sits more than 310 miles (500km) out in the Atlantic. The archipelago of Fernando de Noronha is a tropical-island getaway to dream about, a fervently protected aquatic Eden with near-empty, postcard-perfect beaches, surrounded by warm, brilliantly clear waters that is one of Brazil’s most awed destinations.

  • B

    Baía do Sancho

    The most stunning stretch of sand on an island of magnificent beaches, Baía do Sancho is a protected cove of brilliant turquoise waters backed by forest…

  • O

    Oficina Cerâmica Francisco Brennand

    Francisco Brennand, born in 1927 into an Irish immigrant family and now considered Brazil’s greatest ceramicist, revitalized his family’s abandoned tile…

  • P

    Piscinas Naturais

    A major factor in Porto Galinhas' popularity is the collection of amazing tidal pools full of tropical fish that appear in the coral reefs around 100m in…

  • P

    Praia dos Carneiros

    Eight kilometers north of Tamandaré, fashionable and ultrarelaxed Praia dos Carneiros is one of Northeast Brazil's loveliest strands. It has wonderful…

  • P

    Paço do Frevo

    This strikingly red museum is a small and modern house of worship for frevo, the quintessential dance of the Recife Carnaval that is easily identified by…

  • M

    Museu Cais do Sertão

    Inaugurated in 2014, this bold museum highlights the culture of the sertão (the interior of Pernambuco state), especially as it relates to the godfather…

  • P

    Praia do Leão

    The wildest of Noronha's big three, broad and rugged Praia do Leão is perhaps the one place that best encapsulates Noronha's impressive isolation. It's a…

  • B

    Baía dos Porcos

    Diminutive Baía dos Porcos is the smallest of Noronha's signature beaches and has just 30m of golden sands divided by dark volcanic rocks facing…

