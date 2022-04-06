Built on the site of a Bororo burial ground, this superb museum is divided into two parts. One is a collection of over 10,000 insects and stuffed flora…
Mato Grosso & Mato Grosso do Sul
Mato Grosso was once Brazil’s wild west, a land known only to indigenous hunters, poachers, gold seekers and naturalists. Today, some of Brazil’s most photogenic wildlife and incredible scenery make it a prime destination for ecotourists and anglers.
The Pantanal, one of the most important and fragile ecosystems on the planet, truly shines as Brazil’s top destination for animal-spotting and bird-watching. The attractions don't stop there: the crystal-clear rivers and cave lakes around Bonito and Bom Jardim allow you to explore a remarkable underwater world by donning a scuba tank or snorkeling mask.
In the far-north town of Alta Floresta, the cerrado (savanna) morphs into the Amazon; in the south near Bonito, the Serra da Bodoquena is a breathtakingly beautiful, watery wonderland. In between the two, the Parque Nacional da Chapada dos Guimarães has some of the most commanding plateau views in Brazil.
Explore Mato Grosso & Mato Grosso do Sul
- MMuseu das Culturas Dom Bosco
Built on the site of a Bororo burial ground, this superb museum is divided into two parts. One is a collection of over 10,000 insects and stuffed flora…
- MMuseu de História do Pantanal
On the waterfront, this partially interactive museum tells the story of the formation of the Pantanal and 10,000 years of human habitation in the region…
- PPorto Geral
Corumbá's riverside is a charming locale with colorful historic facades opposite bobbing boats, some of which are waiting to take you out on a boisterous…
- MMuseu Rondon de Etnologia e Arqueologia
The small Museu Rondon has exhibits on indigenous culture and is well worth a visit to check out the ornate headdresses and weaponry. The museum is…
- FForte de Coimbra
Located some 80km downriver from Corumbá along Rio Paraguai, this large fort was built in 1775 to repel invaders from Paraguay, which it failed to do…
- AAquário do Pantanal
Originally slated for completion in 2014, this ambitious aquarium and research center was still in development in 2018. You will either find a hugely…
- MMirante da Chapada
The mirante (lookout), marked with a modest concrete square, is the geographic center of South America. While the monument is underwhelming, the views are…
- AArt Izu
Art Izu is home to one of Corumbá’s premier artists, Izulina Xavier. You can’t miss it – the giant bird sculptures and bronze statue of São Francisco in…
- CCristo Rei do Pantanal
Easily reachable via a short but steep walk or taxi ride uphill, Corumbá's answer to Christ the Redeemer is a little chipped and crowded out by cell…
