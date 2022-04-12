Getty Images

Overshadowed by big Bahia to the south, the tiny state of Alagoas has long been overlooked by travelers. But it's a tendency that's changing – in the past few years, the thoroughly likeable coastal city of Maceió has emerged as a buzzing vacation destination for Brazilian tourists. There are towering modern hotels on its waterfront and a small, but eclectic, restaurant scene that combines world cuisine with Brazilian flavors.

Still, despite the influx of eco-friendly pousadas (guesthouses) and stylish restaurants, there remain plenty of isolated, paradise-like stretches of white sand, emerald waters, swaying palms and quaint villages along Alagoas' coast. In towns like Praia do Francês and Maragogi you'll find natural pools created by expansive offshore reefs to explore. Inland, Penedo appeals to history-minded travelers.

  • I

    Igreja de NS da Corrente

    The Igreja de NS da Corrente, completed in 1765, has some fine Portuguese azulejos (tiles), painted in green, purple and gold – colors rarely seen in…

  • M

    Museu do Paço Imperial

    Occupying the top floor of a house Dom Pedro II once slept in, the Museu do Paço Imperial displays lamps, portraits, furniture and elegant finery from the…

  • I

    Igreja de São Gonçalo Garcia

    The Igreja de São Gonçalo Garcia was built at the end of the 18th century. The small oratório (Praça Barão de Penedo) is where the condemned spent their…

  • M

    Mercado do Artesanato

    If you want a better variety of goods and a better deal than what's on offer at the markets on the beach, head to the Mercado do Artesanato in the city…

