The Igreja de NS da Corrente, completed in 1765, has some fine Portuguese azulejos (tiles), painted in green, purple and gold – colors rarely seen in…
Alagoas
Overshadowed by big Bahia to the south, the tiny state of Alagoas has long been overlooked by travelers. But it's a tendency that's changing – in the past few years, the thoroughly likeable coastal city of Maceió has emerged as a buzzing vacation destination for Brazilian tourists. There are towering modern hotels on its waterfront and a small, but eclectic, restaurant scene that combines world cuisine with Brazilian flavors.
Still, despite the influx of eco-friendly pousadas (guesthouses) and stylish restaurants, there remain plenty of isolated, paradise-like stretches of white sand, emerald waters, swaying palms and quaint villages along Alagoas' coast. In towns like Praia do Francês and Maragogi you'll find natural pools created by expansive offshore reefs to explore. Inland, Penedo appeals to history-minded travelers.
Explore Alagoas
- IIgreja de NS da Corrente
The Igreja de NS da Corrente, completed in 1765, has some fine Portuguese azulejos (tiles), painted in green, purple and gold – colors rarely seen in…
- CConvento de São Francisco e Igreja NS dos Anjos
The Convento de São Francisco e Igreja NS dos Anjos was under construction for nearly 100 years before its completion in 1759, and is considered the…
- MMuseu do Paço Imperial
Occupying the top floor of a house Dom Pedro II once slept in, the Museu do Paço Imperial displays lamps, portraits, furniture and elegant finery from the…
- IIgreja de São Gonçalo Garcia
The Igreja de São Gonçalo Garcia was built at the end of the 18th century. The small oratório (Praça Barão de Penedo) is where the condemned spent their…
- MMercado do Artesanato
If you want a better variety of goods and a better deal than what's on offer at the markets on the beach, head to the Mercado do Artesanato in the city…
- IIgreja NS do Rosário dos Pretos
The Igreja NS do Rosário dos Pretos is a beautiful cathedral uphill from the river built by slaves.
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Alagoas.
See
Igreja de NS da Corrente
The Igreja de NS da Corrente, completed in 1765, has some fine Portuguese azulejos (tiles), painted in green, purple and gold – colors rarely seen in…
See
Convento de São Francisco e Igreja NS dos Anjos
The Convento de São Francisco e Igreja NS dos Anjos was under construction for nearly 100 years before its completion in 1759, and is considered the…
See
Museu do Paço Imperial
Occupying the top floor of a house Dom Pedro II once slept in, the Museu do Paço Imperial displays lamps, portraits, furniture and elegant finery from the…
See
Igreja de São Gonçalo Garcia
The Igreja de São Gonçalo Garcia was built at the end of the 18th century. The small oratório (Praça Barão de Penedo) is where the condemned spent their…
See
Mercado do Artesanato
If you want a better variety of goods and a better deal than what's on offer at the markets on the beach, head to the Mercado do Artesanato in the city…
See
Igreja NS do Rosário dos Pretos
The Igreja NS do Rosário dos Pretos is a beautiful cathedral uphill from the river built by slaves.
Guidebooks
Learn more about Alagoas
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.