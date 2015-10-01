Welcome to Maun
We've pre-picked the best hotels, hostels and bed and breakfasts to make your stay as enjoyable as possible.
Best of Botswana Rhino Package
Day 1Upon arrival in Maun, you will be met by a representative and taken to Leroo La TauActivities are dependant on the season and are arranged when you arrive at camp.Day 2The day is spent enjoying the activities which have been sceduled.Day 3On day 3 you are transported to any 1 of the following DDS lodges, Camp Moremi/Camp Xakanaxa/Camp Okavango/Xugana Island Lodge/Savute Safari Lodge. Activities for the two days are arranged on arrival at camp.Day 4Enjoy the activities which have been specifically scheduled for you.Day 5A representative will transport you back to Maun Airport for your onward flight.Rooms each sleep two persons. Each spacious timber and thatch chalet or luxury African safari-style tent is raised on a teak platform and features an en-suite bathroom and a private wooden viewing deck. In addition, Chobe Game Lodge and Chobe Savanna Lodge are fully air-conditioned and each room has a river-facing terrace or balcony and complimentary mini-bar.
Couples 10-Day NON-SHARED Private Vic Falls and Chobe Safari with Scenic Flights
Day 1: Vic Falls Airport(Arrival) Your professional guide will meet you upon your arrival at Vic Falls Airport. We enjoy a spectacular walk through tropical vegetation to the very edge of the “Mosi oa Tunya” or “the smoke that thunders” - Victoria Falls. There are opportunities to white water raft on the mighty Zambezi River, bungee jump or take a “flight of angels”. Dinner will be served at the hotel.Day 2: Victoria Falls to KasaneEntering Botswana, we drive approximately 2 to 3 hours to Kasane, a town on the banks of the Chobe River.This afternoon, we go on a game drive in Chobe national park and hope to spot the big five. Day 3: Kasane - ChobeWe wake up to an early game drive in Chobe National Park at a time when animals are active. A highlight of this day is the afternoon game viewing “sundowner” boat cruise where we hope to see a large herd of elephants and other wildlife as they quench their thirst at the end of the day.Day 4: Kasane to Nata After our early morning breakfast, we drive to Nata. This drive will take us approximately 5 hours with spectacular views of wildlife along the way.We settle in our rooms then later in the day we heard to Magkadikgadi Salt pans for a sunset. Day 5: Nata to Maun We wake up and enjoy our breakfast before we drive to Maun. This jounery should take us about 5 hours. On this day we do not have any activity scheduled but there is a scenic flight over the Okavango Delta (subject to vailability). Day 6: Okavango Delta - Lodge [B/L/D]Today we spend our day in Okavango Delta, a few minutes’ drive from Maun.ln the Delta, we will meet a local guide who will take us on a walk and later paddle us down the river on dug out.Day 7: Maun to Moremi - Lodge [B/L/D]We leave Maun and heard to Moremi game reserve. We drive in the Khwai Concession area which is a good area to see Roan and Sable Antelope which are relatively rare.After our lunch we rest in our lodge, later in the evening we have an option of going for a game drive.Day 8 Moremi - Lodge [B/L/D]Full day game drive. We pack our breakfast as well as lunch then start our drive early. Spend our day looking for the big five. We will be back in the late afternoon.Day 9: Moremi to Maun - Lodge [B/L/D]We depart to Maun with a high possibility of spotting the big five along the way. We have an option of visiting Shandereka Cultural Village. The Village provides nature walks, traditional dances, demonstrations on the traditional doctor, basket weaving, carving of wooden curios and the granaries where the grain is stored Day 10: Maun On this day we do not have much to do in the morning. We bid a sad farewell, after breakfast, we before we embark on a road shuttle transfer to the airport in Botswana in time for midday flight departures. Our tour ends 11:00am
8-Day Botswana and Namibia Tour from Maun
Start out in Botswana with a charter flight from Maun into the famous Okavango Delta where you can partake in mokoro excursions, bush walks and boat cruises. Take a charter flight back to Maun and cross into Namibia to enjoy an afternoon boat cruise on the Okavango River. Embark on a game drive along the floodplains of the Mahango Game Park, and visit the magical Popa Falls. Explore the beauty of the lush Zambezi Region on an early morning open-vehicle game drive and visit a traditional village in the Zambezi Region. After re-entering Botswana, travel to Chobe, where there is a thrilling morning open-vehicle game drive in the Chobe National Park, and a breathtaking afternoon sunset cruise. Transfer to Kasane, with the option of extending your trip to include the magnificent Victoria Falls.
7-Day Botswana Guided Tour from Maun
Embark on a charter flight from Maun to the Okavango Delta, and choose from exciting activities such as mokoro excursions, bush walks and boat cruises in the fabulous Okavango Delta. Travel to Gweta, the gateway to the Makgadikgadi, to see the endless, white salt pans of Botswana. After exploring the striking Ntwetwe Pan, we leave for Chobe, setting out on a riveting game drive and sunset river cruise in the pristine Chobe National Park, home to Africa’s largest concentration of elephants. Transfer to Kasane, with the option of extending the tour to include the breathtaking Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe’s top attraction.
Highlights of Botswana Safari
D1 01/05/17 Maun airport – Okavango – Charter flight transfer from Maun airport to Okavango– Lunch – Afternoon activity. – Dinner: Pom Pom Camp – Night at the Camp: Pom Pom Camp (Standard Room – Fully Inclusive) Special conditions D2 02/05/17 Okavango – Morning activity. – Breakfast – Arrival at Pom Pom Camp. – Lunch – Afternoon activity. – Dinner: Pom Pom Camp – Night at the Camp: Pom Pom Camp (Standard Room – Fully Inclusive) Special conditions D3 03/05/17 Okavango – Morning activity. – Breakfast – Charter flight transfer – Lunch (package) – Afternoon activity. – Dinner: Moremi Crossing – Night: Moremi Crossing (Tents – Fully Inclusive) Special conditions D4 04/05/17 Okavango – Morning activity. – Breakfast – Lunch (package) – Afternoon activity. – Dinner: Moremi Crossing – Night: Moremi Crossing (Tents – Fully Inclusive) Special conditions Moremi Crossing – Moremi Moremi Crossing – Moremi Moremi Crossing – Moremi D5 05/05/17 Okavango – Kalahari – Morning activity. – Breakfast – Charter flight transfer – Lunch (package) – Afternoon activity. – Dinner: Tau Pan Camp – Night at the Lodge: Tau Pan Camp (Chalet – Fully Inclusive) D6 06/05/17 Kalahari – Morning activity. – Breakfast – Lunch (package) – Afternoon activity. – Dinner: Tau Pan Camp – Night at the Lodge: Tau Pan Camp (Chalet – Fully Inclusive) D7 07/05/17 Kalahari – Chobe (704 kms) – Morning activity. – Breakfast – Charter flight transfer to Chobe – Transfer – Arrival at the Chobe River Lodge. . – Lunch – Afternoon activity. – Dinner: Chobe Safari Lodge – Night: Chobe Safari Lodge (River/Safari/FI) D8 08/05/17 Chobe – Morning activity. – Breakfast – Lunch – Afternoon activity. – Dinner: Chobe Safari Lodge – Night: Chobe Safari Lodge (River/Safari/FI) D9 09/05/17 Chobe (6 kms) – Morning activity. – Breakfast – End of our services
Best of Botswana 9 day safari to Okavango Delta, Savuti and Chobe National Park
Day 1-2Kasane – Chobe B - L - DOn arrival at Kasane Airport, guest to be met and assisted onto their shared road transfer to Chobe Game Lodge. Transfer time is approximately 45 minutes. The Chobe Game Lodge is situated in the remote and unspoilt northern extremity of the Chobe National Park. Day 3-4Chobe - Savute B - L - DShared light aircraft flight from Kasane Airport to Savute Safari Lodge. Flying time is approximately 40 minutes. Guests to be met at the airstrip by a camp representative and transfer to the camp by means of a game drive.This area is known for its large population of bull elephants and for the unique interactions of the resident predator species. The Savute Safari Lodge has been designed to mirror the wilderness that surrounds it.Day 5-6Savute - Okavango B - L - DShared light aircraft flight from Savute Safari Lodge to Xugana Island Lodge. Flying time is approximately 25 minutes. Guests to be met at the airstrip by a camp representative and transfer to the camp by means of a game drive.The Xugana Island Lodge's boma, and al fresco dining area, overlook the Xugana Lagoon's expanse of pristine water. The open-sided thatched lounge, bar and dining areas are covered by a beautiful African Mangosteen tree canopy. The swimming pool, located in the established gardens in the centre of the island, is the perfect place for guests to relax in the heat of the day. Visitors can explore the delta by motorboat or mokoro, or take leisurely walks on other islands in the concession. There are ample opportunities for guests to experience a classic Okavango Delta safari. Bird-watching opportunities are outstanding, and guests can also fish for bream and tigerfish.Xugana Island LodgeChalet - Twin/Double Day 7-8Okavango - Moremi B - L - DShared light aircraft flight from Xugana Island Lodge to Camp Xakanaxa. Flying time is approximately 30 minutes. Guests to be met at the airstrip by a camp representative and transfer to the camp by means of a game driveIts prime location on the banks of the Khwai River on the Xakanaxa Lagoon in the heart of the Moremi Game Reserve ensures that it is one of the only safari camps which can provide guests with an authentic, year round Okavango Delta land and water safari experience.Camp Xakanaxa 2 nightsTent - Twin/DoubleDay 9Depart BPlease meet your representative in the camp reception area for your shared transfer to the airstrip. Shared light aircraft flight from Camp Xakanaxa to Maun Airport. Flying time is approximately 25 minutes.