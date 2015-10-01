Couples 10-Day NON-SHARED Private Vic Falls and Chobe Safari with Scenic Flights

Day 1: Vic Falls Airport(Arrival) Your professional guide will meet you upon your arrival at Vic Falls Airport. We enjoy a spectacular walk through tropical vegetation to the very edge of the “Mosi oa Tunya” or “the smoke that thunders” - Victoria Falls. There are opportunities to white water raft on the mighty Zambezi River, bungee jump or take a “flight of angels”. Dinner will be served at the hotel.Day 2: Victoria Falls to KasaneEntering Botswana, we drive approximately 2 to 3 hours to Kasane, a town on the banks of the Chobe River.This afternoon, we go on a game drive in Chobe national park and hope to spot the big five. Day 3: Kasane - ChobeWe wake up to an early game drive in Chobe National Park at a time when animals are active. A highlight of this day is the afternoon game viewing “sundowner” boat cruise where we hope to see a large herd of elephants and other wildlife as they quench their thirst at the end of the day.Day 4: Kasane to Nata After our early morning breakfast, we drive to Nata. This drive will take us approximately 5 hours with spectacular views of wildlife along the way.We settle in our rooms then later in the day we heard to Magkadikgadi Salt pans for a sunset. Day 5: Nata to Maun We wake up and enjoy our breakfast before we drive to Maun. This jounery should take us about 5 hours. On this day we do not have any activity scheduled but there is a scenic flight over the Okavango Delta (subject to vailability). Day 6: Okavango Delta - Lodge [B/L/D]Today we spend our day in Okavango Delta, a few minutes’ drive from Maun.ln the Delta, we will meet a local guide who will take us on a walk and later paddle us down the river on dug out.Day 7: Maun to Moremi - Lodge [B/L/D]We leave Maun and heard to Moremi game reserve. We drive in the Khwai Concession area which is a good area to see Roan and Sable Antelope which are relatively rare.After our lunch we rest in our lodge, later in the evening we have an option of going for a game drive.Day 8 Moremi - Lodge [B/L/D]Full day game drive. We pack our breakfast as well as lunch then start our drive early. Spend our day looking for the big five. We will be back in the late afternoon.Day 9: Moremi to Maun - Lodge [B/L/D]We depart to Maun with a high possibility of spotting the big five along the way. We have an option of visiting Shandereka Cultural Village. The Village provides nature walks, traditional dances, demonstrations on the traditional doctor, basket weaving, carving of wooden curios and the granaries where the grain is stored Day 10: Maun On this day we do not have much to do in the morning. We bid a sad farewell, after breakfast, we before we embark on a road shuttle transfer to the airport in Botswana in time for midday flight departures. Our tour ends 11:00am