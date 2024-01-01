Fundación Solón

This building was once home to Walter Solón Romero, one of the nation's most important and politically active artists. Known for his elaborate murals and fascination with Don Quijote, Solón paid a high price when his son died in prison during the repressive 1970s. A sense of humor only slightly shades the visceral cry for justice in the maestro's works.
