A dirt road leads from the Kuenzang Chholing Shedra up to the Kumbhu Lhakhang (Kumbhu means '100,000 statues'), a protector chapel and meditation-retreat centre dedicated to the ancient Bon deity Sipey Gyalmo and featuring a statue of the Medicine Buddha on the ground floor. After rain, the road is often impassable and you'll have to make the trip without transport on a 45-minute walk.