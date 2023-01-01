Black-Necked Crane Information Centre

Your first stop in Phobjikha should be the information centre of the Royal So­ciety for Protection of Nature (RSPN), which has informative displays about the black-necked cranes and the valley environment. You can use the centre’s powerful spotting scopes and check what you see against its pamphlet Field Guide to Crane Behaviour. If the weather’s iffy, you can browse the library and watch a 15-minute video.

Star of the centre is Karma, an injured black-necked crane who was discovered as an eight-month-old with a broken wing and now lives in a neighbouring enclosure. It's a rare chance to see these magnificent cranes up close. Donations are accepted for a project to build a bigger enclosure.