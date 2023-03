On the east side of the Phobjikha valley, opposite Tabiting, is the 15th-century Khewang Lhakhang, one of the oldest in the valley. It features three impressive two-storey statues of the past, present and future Buddhas (dusum sangay). The lhakhang has a tsechu on the third day of the ninth month, when local men (not monks) do the dancing, celebrating an ancient victory over local demons.