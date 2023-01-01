Radak Neykhang

By the tall cypress trees of the Wangdue district court is this timeless 17th-century temple dedicated to an ancient warrior king. The anteroom has a collection of helmets, knives and shields. Inside are five versions of the local protector deity Radrap, one of whom (Terdak Chenpo) protects the local police, army and royal bodyguards. To the far right is a statue of a local tshomen (water spirit). Roll the chapel dice and the resident monk will read your future.