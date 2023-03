Above Wolakha on the way to Drolay Goemba is this thriving nunnery, which was financed by the fourth king's father-in-law to serve as a Buddhist college for 120 resident anims (nuns). The attached ridge-top Nepali-style chorten is visible from as far away as the Dochu La–Metshina road. The nuns generate some income by selling attractive woven bracelets (Nu 50 to Nu 100).